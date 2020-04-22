Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2020 10:14 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 10:14 IST
All India News Schedule for Wednesday, April 22 -Updates and stories related to coronavirus and lockdown NATIONAL BUREAU - Media briefing on COVID-19 situation, 4 pm

-Congress briefing at 2 pm-Special story on how group of railway probationers is running helpline for people including migrant workers NCR -Students and professors of IIT-Delhi develop mobile app that alerts users if they enter COVID-19 containment zone NORTH -Central team in Jaipur to assess coronavirus situation-Small industries in Punjab reluctant to open despite relaxations-Combine harvest makers in Punjab stare at losses-Cops in UP turn police station into wedding venue, oversee marriage-Doctors in UP offer advice on coronavirus through a Ramzan helpline-Seven labourers walk 500 km from Jhansi to their homes in Balrampur during lockdown

-Labourers quarantined in Sikar school thank authorities by painting building -Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala's press conference. EAST -Story on Hepatitis B patient getting medicine delivered from a medical store 150 km away in Bengal with help from an amateur radio club-Jadavpur University students create infobank app which will contain all authentic and verifiable information on COVID-19 WEST-Extensive maintenance work undertaken by railways during lockdown in Mumbai-Transgenders in Thane join COVID-19 relief work-Villagers feed monkeys at Elephanta Caves island off Mumbai coast-Bollywood actors appeal to people in Jabalpur to stay indoors PTIDV

