No Muslim arrested for Palghar lynching incident: Deshmukh

No Muslim arrested for Palghar lynching incident: DeshmukhPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-04-2020 10:46 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 10:46 IST
Maharashtra Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday said none of the 101 people arrested in connection with the Palghar lynching case is a Muslim, and accused the opposition of giving a communal colour over the incident. "None of the accused arrested in connection with the incident is a Muslim. It is unfortunate that communal politics is being played following the incident, Deshmukh said in his address via Facebook.
Without naming anyone, he said, "Some people are seeing 'Mungerilal ke haseen sapne' (pipedream)...it is not the time to play politics, but fight coronavirus collectively." The incident took place on the night of April 16 when three men - two seers and their driver - were going from Mumbai in a car towards Surat in Gujarat to attend a funeral. Their vehicle was stopped near a village in Palghar district where the three were dragged out of the car and beaten to death with sticks by a mob on suspicion that they were child-lifters.
The deceased were identified as Chikne Maharaj Kalpavrukshagiri (70), Sushilgiri Maharaj (35), and driver Nilesh Telgade (30). The Maharashtra government earlier ordered a high- level probe into the incident, and two policemen from Palghar were suspended on Monday for alleged dereliction of duty.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Anil Deshmukh
- Palghar
- Maharashtra
- Surat
- Mumbai
- Gujarat
ALSO READ
Maharashtra: 25 COVID-19 positive cases in total in Ahmednagar
Maharashtra: FIR against 150 Tablighi Jamaat attendees for violating quarantine, preventive orders
Maharashtra reports 12 fresh deaths due to COVID-19, toll jumps to 64: Health official.
150 persons test positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra on Tuesday, taking tally in state to 1,018: health official. PTI ND KRK KRK
Number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra crosses 1,000