Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha CM seeks guidelines from Centre on migrant workers

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-04-2020 10:58 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 10:58 IST
Maha CM seeks guidelines from Centre on migrant workers

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has demanded that the Centre issue guidelines by this month-end on sending the migrant workers to their native places in the wake of the coronavirus-enforced lockdown. Speaking to the central team led by additional secretary Manoj Joshi through video conference on Tuesday evening, Thackeray said his government has opened shelter camps for over six lakh migrant labourers and they are being looked after well.

But, these people want to go back to their native places and are also protesting some times, he pointed out. "If the central government feels the coronavirus spread will be more from April 30 till May 15, it should consider if the stranded labourers can be sent back to their homes before that. If it is possible, guidelines in this regard should be issued," Thackeray said.

The Centre should consider if the stranded labourers can be monitored "end-to-end" and quarantined after they reach their homes to ensure there is no spread of the coronavirus, Thackeray said, and urged the Union government to take a timely decision. The chief minister said 80 per cent of the coronavirus patients in the state are asymptomatic and wondered what could be the reason for it.

He also expressed the need to study what steps are being taken in Dubai to contain the disease. "We all know what is happening in the US, but need to study what steps are being taken in Dubai. The coronavirus entered Maharashtra through these two places," he said.

Thackeray also reiterated the demand for more personal protective equipment (PPE), ventilators and other medical equipment from the Centre. He also sought the Centre's guidance for construction of hospitals by the Army on war-footing, if needed.

Thackeray also sought relaxation of central government rules to provide food grains to those who don't have a ration cards..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Shakib to auction 2019 WC bat to raise COVID-19 fund

Star Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has decided to auction the bat he used during the 2019 ODI World Cup to help raise money for the fight against deadly coronavirus pandemic. Shakib, who is currently serving a two-year ban from all...

5 more COVID-19 deaths reported from Gujarat

Death of five more COVID-19 patients has been reported from Gujarat on Wednesday, taking the toll in the state to 95, state Health Department said.94 more COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Gujarat, taking the state tally to 2272...

Lightning strike kills man in J-K's Poonch

A 62-year-old man was killed after being struck by lightning in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Wednesday. Hussain Mohammad was grazing his sheeps and goats in the periphery of his village in Balnoi area near the Line ...

FieldFresh Foods ties up with Zomato, Swiggy, Dunzo for home deliveries

FieldFresh Foods Pvt Ltd on Wednesday said it has tied up with online food delivering platforms Zomato and Swiggy along with door-to-door delivery app Dunzo for home deliveries of its premium food brand, Del Monte. Under the partnerships, D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020