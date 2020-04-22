Left Menu
Development News Edition

Commerce ministry cuts import quota for green peas

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2020 14:29 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 14:29 IST
Commerce ministry cuts import quota for green peas

The commerce ministry has reduced the import quota for green peas to 75,000 tonne for 2020-21 and has laid down a procedure for its inbound shipments. Last year, the quota for import of yellow and green peas was 1.5 lakh tonne. According to a trade public notice of the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), there is no quota for import of yellow peas for the current fiscal.

It said the import would be allowed only to the millers/refiners. The ministry has invited online applications from millers and refiners who have their own units.

"For each refining/processing unit, applicants shall provide self certified copy of a document issued by central/state/district authorities, indicating its refining/processing capacity," DGFT has said. It said the applications will be received between April 21 to May 8.

"Successful applicants will have to ensure that the import consignments of allocated quota reach the Indian ports on or before March 31, 2020. Request for extension of time will not be entertained," it added.  The country has been importing 4-6 MT (million tonne) pulses every year to meet the domestic demand of about 24 MT. In view of the bumper output, the government has imposed a quantitative cap on the imports..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

FT analysis sees UK coronavirus death toll at 41,000

The novel coronavirus outbreak has caused as many as 41,000 deaths in the United Kingdom, according to a Financial Times analysis of statistics office data.The FT extrapolation is based on the number of all fatalities in official data recor...

Over 154 cr students hit by schools,colleges closure due to COVID-19; girls to be worst hit: UNESCO

Over 154 crore students are severely impacted by the closure of educational institutions across the world amid the COVID-19 outbreak due to which girls will be the worst hit as it will lead to increased drop-out rates and further entrench g...

Police arrest suspected armed man following incident in English town

British police said they had arrested a man after armed officers responded to reports that of a suspect brandishing weapons on the balcony of a block of apartments in Chatham, Kent, southeast England.Footage on social media had appeared to ...

Warner Bros to release 'Scoob!' straight to on-demand in May

Warner Bros Studio is sending its upcoming animated film Scoob straight to premium on-demand as opposed to waiting for a theatrical release once the coronavirus threat subsides. Based on Hanna-Barbera Productions Scooby-Doo franchise, the m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020