Two held for raping minor in Bhopal

Two persons were arrested for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal city, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Saturday night when the victim was walking with a friend and the two accused dragged her into their car, took her to a deserted place and raped her, inspector Rakesh Shrivastava of Habibganj police station said.

The duo then abandoned the girl after threatening her with dire consequences, he said, adding that the victim had to walk 8 km to her neighbourhood. "Based on the minor victim's complaint, we have arrested Shafiq Khan (24) and Abid Khan (22)," Shrivastava said, adding that further investigations were underway.

