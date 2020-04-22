Left Menu
Self-help groups have supplied 13 lakh masks:Karnataka Dty CM

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-04-2020 18:46 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 18:46 IST
Self-help groups have supplied 13 lakh masks:Karnataka Dty CM

The Sanjeevini Self-Help groups in Karnataka have supplied 13 lakh masks after its shortage was felt due the outbreak of COVID-19 and such groups have been provided Rs 174.97 crore as capital fund, Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said on Wednesday. The deputy chief minister, who holds the portfolio of skill development and entrepreneurship, conducted a video conference with the members of self-help groups and chief executive officers of panchayats of many districts.

Later speaking to reporters, Narayan said there are about 1,147 self-help groups where 3,168 women worked for 25 days to supply 13 lakh masks at a very cheap price ranging between Rs 10 and Rs 22. The self-help groups in Udupi and Tumakuru have been preparing the personal protective equipment.

In Udupi, 82 women in 38 self-help groups are toiling day and night to prepare the PPEs, Narayan told reporters. "The excellent network of Sanjeevini self-help groups has given strength to the state in its fight against COVID-19," the deputy chief minister said.

Narayan said the Centre has asked the Bharat Electronics Limited to manufacture 30,000 ventilators. "To prepare the ventilators at least 200 spare parts are required and airflow regulator is an important component, which is imported from Germany.

Each of such component would cost Rs 20,000. Now, the same will be produced by the Government Tool Room and Training Centre, he added." PTI GMS BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

