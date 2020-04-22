Left Menu
COVID-19: PM to hold video conference with CMs on April 27

22-04-2020
COVID-19: PM to hold video conference with CMs on April 27

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers via video conferencing on April 27 morning on the way ahead in the fight against coronavirus, official sources said on Wednesday. This will be the third video conference of the prime minister with the chief ministers after the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

In the last interaction on April 11, several chief ministers had recommended extension of the 21-day lockdown by two weeks, which was slated to end on April 14 earlier. On April 14, the prime minister announced that the lockdown is being extended till May 3. Before the lockdown was announced on March 24, Modi had interacted with the chief ministers on March 20 to discuss ways and means to check the spread of coronavirus.

