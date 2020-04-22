MP: 44 COVID-19 patients recover in Bhopal

As many as 44 COVID-19 patients, including police personnel and doctors, were discharged following recovery in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal city, official said on Wednesday. A police band welcomed the recovered patients with the song "Hum Honge Kamyab," an official from the state public relations department said.

At least 44 persons, including 22 police personnel and health workers, who had tested positive for coronavirus earlier, were discharged after recovering from the infection, he said. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan congratulated the discharged patients for winning the fight against the deadly virus and spoke to them over video conferencing.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the count of COVID-19 cases in Bhopal stood at 303..

