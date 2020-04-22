Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus cases in Delhi climb to 2248; death toll reaches 48 with 1 more fatality: Authorities

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2020 21:21 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 21:21 IST
Coronavirus cases in Delhi climb to 2248; death toll reaches 48 with 1 more fatality: Authorities

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Wednesday rose to 2248, with 92 new cases and one more death being reported in a day, according to the Delhi government authorities. No fatality was recorded on Tuesday.  Of the total number of 48 fatalities reported till date, 25 of the deceased were aged 60 years and above, making over 52 per cent of the total death cases, they said.

Thirteen of them were aged between 50-59 years and 10 were aged less than 50 years, officials said. By Tuesday night, the number of cases of the deadly virus in the city stood at 2156 including 47 deaths.

With one more death, the death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi has risen to 48..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

One Punch Man Season 3 to reveal Garou’s human side, his more screentime revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Medicos welcome ordinance to punish those attacking healthcare workers

The Indian Medical Association IMA and other medical professionals body on Wednesday hailed the governments decision to make violence against healthcare personnel fighting coronavirus a non-bailable offence, with some demanding that this la...

COVID-19: Personal staff of finance minister commit one day's salary every month till Mar' 21

All personal staff of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have pledged one days salary every month till March 2021 for fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic. Dedication and sincere commitment towards IndiaFightsCorona, the finance minis...

PCI asks govt, media houses to help journalists who have contracted COVID-19

The Press Council of India on Wednesday expressed grave concern over the large number of journalists contracting COVID-19 and urged the government and media houses to help such scribes. In a statement, the PCI said it is saddened to know th...

More calibrated monetary, fiscal stimulus on the anvil, says Principal Economic Adviser

Principal Economic Adviser Sanjeev Sanyal on Wednesday said more calibrated monetary and fiscal stimulus measures are on the anvil to deal with the economic fallout from COVID-19 and the consequent lockdown. He expressed hope that a signifi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020