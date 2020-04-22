Coronavirus cases in Delhi climb to 2248; death toll reaches 48 with 1 more fatality: Authorities

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Wednesday rose to 2248, with 92 new cases and one more death being reported in a day, according to the Delhi government authorities. No fatality was recorded on Tuesday. Of the total number of 48 fatalities reported till date, 25 of the deceased were aged 60 years and above, making over 52 per cent of the total death cases, they said.

Thirteen of them were aged between 50-59 years and 10 were aged less than 50 years, officials said. By Tuesday night, the number of cases of the deadly virus in the city stood at 2156 including 47 deaths.

With one more death, the death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi has risen to 48..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

