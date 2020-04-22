Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengal natives put in a Jharkhand quarantine centre seek release after 14 days period

PTI | Pakur | Updated: 22-04-2020 21:43 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 21:43 IST
Bengal natives put in a Jharkhand quarantine centre seek release after 14 days period

Around two hundred people, who are from West Bengal and placed in a quarantine centre in Pakur, have been demanding release as they have completed the mandatory 14 days isolation period. The staff at Polytechnic College informed us that the quarantined people are demanding release and are refusing food.

"We made them understand that we have sent the report to the higher authorities and once clearance comes, they would be released," Pakur Civil Sub-Divisional Officer Prabhat Kumar said. According to the staff of the quarantine centre, for the last two days the quarantined inmates were saying ami khabo na; ameder ke chhede din (we will not eat, let us off).

After understing the matter now they have accepted the food, the staff said. All the quarantined people were heading to their homes in West Bengal from different places in Jharkhand when their buses were stopped about two weeks ago and were lodged in the centre as per the guidelines to contain and prevent the spread of the COVID-19.

The coronavirum prompted lockdown was imposed since March 22 by the state government and from March 25 by the Central government, officials said. The nationwide shutdown has been extended till May 3.

Pakur Civil Surgeon R D Paswan said that the authorities were waiting for test reports of samples of two persons, who are in the college, which has been converted into quarantine centre. The samples have been sent to RIMS, Ranchi, Paswan said.

PTI COR PVR SNS SNS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

One Punch Man Season 3 to reveal Garou’s human side, his more screentime revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Portuguese banks may need to halt loan repayments for longer than six months, say CEOs

Portugals biggest banks have suspended repayments on loans worth about 19 billion euros 20.6 billion for six months to help those hit by the coronavirus crisis and a further extension could prevent a jump in bad loans, chief executives said...

Facebook bets on India with $5.7 bln Reliance deal

Facebook is set to spend 5.7 billion to buy a 9.99 stake in Reliance Industries digital arm, as it looks to roll out services for Indias grocers and small businesses by capitalizing on WhatsApps extensive reach in the country.The deal annou...

U.S. says review of WHO to assess if the body is run in the way it should be

The United States will assess whether the World Health Organization WHO is being run in the way that it should be as Washington conducts a review after President Donald Trump paused U.S. funding to the global body, USAIDs Acting Administrat...

Medicos welcome ordinance to punish those attacking healthcare workers

The Indian Medical Association IMA and other medical professionals body on Wednesday hailed the governments decision to make violence against healthcare personnel fighting coronavirus a non-bailable offence, with some demanding that this la...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020