Bengal natives put in a Jharkhand quarantine centre seek release after 14 days period

Around two hundred people, who are from West Bengal and placed in a quarantine centre in Pakur, have been demanding release as they have completed the mandatory 14 days isolation period. The staff at Polytechnic College informed us that the quarantined people are demanding release and are refusing food.

"We made them understand that we have sent the report to the higher authorities and once clearance comes, they would be released," Pakur Civil Sub-Divisional Officer Prabhat Kumar said. According to the staff of the quarantine centre, for the last two days the quarantined inmates were saying ami khabo na; ameder ke chhede din (we will not eat, let us off).

After understing the matter now they have accepted the food, the staff said. All the quarantined people were heading to their homes in West Bengal from different places in Jharkhand when their buses were stopped about two weeks ago and were lodged in the centre as per the guidelines to contain and prevent the spread of the COVID-19.

The coronavirum prompted lockdown was imposed since March 22 by the state government and from March 25 by the Central government, officials said. The nationwide shutdown has been extended till May 3.

Pakur Civil Surgeon R D Paswan said that the authorities were waiting for test reports of samples of two persons, who are in the college, which has been converted into quarantine centre. The samples have been sent to RIMS, Ranchi, Paswan said.

