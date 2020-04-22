Left Menu
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-04-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 22:25 IST
431 new coronavirus cases in Maha, tally 5,649; 18 deaths

The number of coronavirus cases increased by 431 in Maharashtra on Wednesday while 18 people succumbed to the pandemic, a health official said. The tally of coronavirus cases in the state thus reached 5,649 and the death toll rose to 169.

"On the other hand, 67 people were discharged after full recovery from COVID-19, taking the total number to 789," the official added. There are currently 4,591 active cases of COVID-19 in Maharashtra.

The state has so far tested 90,223 samples. Mumbai alone has reported 3,683 cases and 161 deaths so far.

The Thane division, which consists of Mumbai, Thane and other neighbouring municipal corporations and Palghar, has reported 4,345 cases and 180 deaths. Pune division has recorded 851 COVID-19 cases and 62 deaths.

Nashik division has reported 156 cases and 14 deaths. Kolhapur division which covers western Maharashtra and Konkan region has 45 cases of COVID-19 and two deaths.

The central part of the state is divided into two divisions, Aurangabad and Latur. In Aurangabad division, 48 cases and five deaths have been reported while Latur has reported 13 cases and no deaths so far.

In Vidarbha region, Akola and Nagpur divisions have recorded 71 and 103 cases of COVID-19 and three and one deaths, respectively. 17 patients from neighbouring states are receiving treatment in Maharashtra while two such persons have died.

Of 18 COVID-19 patients who died on Wednesday, ten were from Mumbai, two each from Pune and Aurangabad, one each from Kalyan-Dombivli, Solapur city, Jalgaon and Malegaon in Nashik district, the official said. There are 465 containment zones. As many as 1,09,072 people are in home quarantine while 8,051 are in institutional quarantine.

