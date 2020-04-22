COVID-19 lockdown: Army helps labourers stranded in J-K's Poonch

COVID-19 lockdown: Army helps labourers stranded in J-K's PoonchPTI | Jammu | Updated: 22-04-2020 22:55 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 22:55 IST
The Army extended help to nine labourers stranded in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district due to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, a defense spokesperson said on Wednesday. The labourers were going from Srinagar to Thanamandi Through the Mughal road and had run out of basic amenities, he said.
The Army personnel provided them with food and other essentials, the spokesperson said. Later, the labourers were educated on preventive measures against COVID-19 and shifted to a quarantine facility, he added.
