Aggressive evacuation of suspected patients in Dharavi planned

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-04-2020 23:26 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 23:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Maharashtra government has decided to aggressively evacuate suspected coronavirus patients from Dharavi and other hotspots and put them in institutional quarantine, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Wednesday. The densely populated Dharavi slum area here has reported close to 190 cases of coronavirus infection so far.

"Houses in Dharavi are very small and 10-12 people live in a house. Even if we advise home quarantine, the shortage of space defeats the purpose," he said. The people who were in close contact with a COVID-19 patient would be evacuated so that further spread of the infection is stopped, Tope said.

"We have discussed the issue with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Mumbai municipal commissioner Pravin Pardeshi. We have agreed that home quarantine would not be helpful in Dharavi area where space shortage is a major challenge," he said. Grounds of schools can be used for institutional quarantine shelters and authorities have already started working on arranging artificial oxygen supply in such places, Tope said.

"We can easily quarantine as many as 73,000 people. The total capacity of the state for isolation is around 1.55 lakh beds," the health minister said.

The "death percentage" among COVID-19 patients has now come down from seven to five which was a good sign, he added. "Daily 13 per cent people are getting better in Maharashtra alone. The state has so far carried out more than 90,000 tests to detect coronavirus infection. Today we performed as many as 7,112 tests.

"Still, we have decided to increase testing further for early detection," he said. "Photo booths" for sample collection are operational in Kasturba Hospital and similar booths will be set up in other places, he said. With these booths, the person collecting swab samples does not need to wear PPE kit, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

JD Gaming's 'Kanavi' wins LPL Spring Split MVP

JD Gaming jungler Jin-hyeok Kanavi Seo was named the Spring Split MVP in Chinas League of Legends Pro League. The 19-year-old South Korean star helped JD Gaming finish the regular season in second place with 12-4 record.Kanavi participated ...

WHO chief hopes US will reconsider freeze

The World Health Organization chief says he hopes the United States will reconsider its freeze in funding for his agency and vowed to keep working on saving lives despite calls for his resignation from some U.S. lawmakers. WHO Director-Gene...

One more dies of COVID-19 in Rajasthan; death toll 27

One more person died of coronavirus in Rajasthan on Wednesday, pushing the death toll to 27 in the state, where infection count soared to 1,888 with 153 fresh cases. The death of a COVID-19 patient has occurred in Bharatpur district. A tota...

Over 7,800 rapid test kits in Mizoram

Mizoram Health and Family Welfare board vice chairman Dr ZR Thiamsanga on Wednesday said that the state at present has over 7,800 rapid or anti-body test kits for COVID-19. The Chinese made consignment was received from the Indian Council ...
