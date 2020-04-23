Left Menu
West Bengal teacher creates workspace on tree to beat 'network issues', conduct online classes

Subrato Pati, a teacher from a village in Bankura in West Bengal has set up a workspace on a tree after poor network connectivity disrupted conduct of online classes.

ANI | Bankura (West Bengal) | Updated: 23-04-2020 09:02 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 09:02 IST
Subrato Pati, a teacher from West Bengal, at his workplace on a tree. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Subrato Pati, a teacher from a village in Bankura in West Bengal has set up a workspace on a tree after poor network connectivity disrupted conduct of online classes. "We don't get network signals everywhere in our village. I take different classes from 9:30 am to 6:00 pm," Pati told ANI. The "tree set up" has ensured that he can take online classes without network disruptions.

Pati uses his smartphone to take online classes from atop the tree. Notably, all educational institutions across the country have been shut due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The lockdown has been extended till May 3 to thwart the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

