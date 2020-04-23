COVID: Naidu welcomes ordinance to protect healthcare workers from acts of violence

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday welcomed the ordinance to protect healthcare workers on the frontline of the fight against COVID-19 from acts of violence, saying it is unfortunate that those rendering selfless service are facing attacks. "Welcome the decision of the government to bring out an #ordinance making attacks on health workers cognizable & non-bailable," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

"It is unfortunate that we are witnessing attacks on health workers, who are rendering selfless service in the fight against #COVID19 pandemic," he said. The government on Wednesday issued the Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance, making acts of violence and harassment against healthcare personnel deployed in combating COVID-19 a non-bailable offence with maximum punishment of seven years imprisonment and Rs 5 lakh fine.

The ordinance will protect the healthcare fraternity, including doctors, nurses and ASHA workers..

