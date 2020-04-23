Left Menu
Indore's COVID-19 death toll rises to 53

Updated: 23-04-2020 14:17 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 14:17 IST
Coronavirus claimed one more life in Indore, taking the death toll in this worst-hit city of Madhya Pradesh to 53, a health official said on Thursday. In the last 24 hours, as many as 26 new COVID-19 patients were found in Indore, which took the number of affected persons in the city to 945. Of them, 77 have been discharged after treatment, the official said.

"A 56-year-old person, who died in government-run Manorama Raje TB (MRTB) hospital on Tuesday, was found to have been coronavirus infected. With this, the number of persons who have succumbed to COVID-19 infection has risen to 53," chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Praveen Jadia said. As per the figures, the city's COVID-19 death rate till Thursday is 5.61 per cent, which is more than the national average.

Jadia said that nearly 2,000 teams are conducting a survey in the city, which has over 30 lakh population. He claimed that 14-lakh population has been surveyed so far and the speed of survey has been increased in urban areas. A target has been set to complete it within a week.

Curfew has been imposed in the city since March 25, after the first case of coronavirus infection came to light. Strict lockdown is in place at other places in the district.

