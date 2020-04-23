Issues of migrant workers must be addressed as first priority: Rahul Gandhi

Issues of migrant workers must be addressed as first priority: Rahul GandhiPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2020 14:39 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 14:27 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said issues of migrant workers must be addressed as the first priority and lockdown beyond May 3 should only be continued in COVID-19 hotspots and not in green zones. Speaking at the Congress Working Committee meeting through video-conferencing, the former party president said the lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus was a mere pause button.
"Issue of migrant workers needs to be addressed as a first priority. Lockdown is a mere pause button," he said. Gandhi said the further extension of the lockdown post-May 3 should only be continued in COVID-19 hotspot zones.
"As a nation, we need to think of a transition from a lockdown to lockdown only in disease hot zones and commencement of activities in the green zones," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul Gandhi
- Congress
- Congress Working Committee