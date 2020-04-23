Left Menu
Madrasa head found dead, three arrested

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 23-04-2020 14:49 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 14:49 IST
A madrasa head who had gone missing last week was found dead in the Kairana area of Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district on Thursday, police said. Mufti Sufiyan, 32, was missing since April 16 and he was found murdered at Kakor village under the Kairana police station, they said.

The body was traced after three people, including a madrasa teacher, were arrested and they confessed that they killed Sufiyan and dumped his body in Yamuna river, Circle Officer Pradeep Kumar said. Kumar said old enmity over some monetary issue was stated to be the reason behind the murder of the madrasa head.

Incidentally, the main accused, Abdullah, had filed a missing complaint with the police on April 21, stating that Sufiyan had not returned to madrasa after going to buy ration from a market on April 16, police said..

