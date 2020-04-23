Left Menu
Sringeri Sharada Peetham condemns Palghar lynching incident

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-04-2020 15:39 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 15:39 IST
The Sringeri ShankaracharyaSharada Peetham has condemned the lynching of two seers atPalghar and appealed to people to maintain peace and harmony

In a statement, the Peetham said, "The Sringeri Mathcondemns the unfortunate act of mob lynching at Palghar,Maharashtra on April 6, whose victims included Sadhu SriKalpavrukshagiri ji and Sadhu Sri Sushilgiri ji." Stating that special prayers were offered to GoddessSharadamba for the departed souls, the Peetham appealed toevery citizen of the country "to maintain peace and harmonyduring such testing times." The incident took place on the night of April 16 whenthe two seers and their driver were going fromMumbai in a car towards Surat in Gujarat to attend a funeral

Their vehicle was stopped near a village in Palghardistrict where they were dragged out of the car andbeaten to death with sticks by a mob on suspicion that theywere child-lifters.PTI GMS BNWELCOME BNWELCOME

