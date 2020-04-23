Newly-wed couple feted by cops for observing lockdown guidelines in Punjab

A newly-wed couple had a surprise gift for them by policemen in Punjab's Phagwara city. The police personnel arranged a cake for the newlyweds for religiously observing the guidelines of lockdown during their marriage ceremony.

In the presence of five family members from each side, Sukhwinder Singh Dhaliwal and Khushbir Kaur got married at a gurudwara here on Wednesday. When the bride and bridegroom reached near Satnampura after getting married, they were in for a pleasant surprise as police officers, led by SHO Usha Rani, had arranged a cake outside the police station for the couple.

They were asked to cut the cake to celebrate their wedding solemnised by following lockdown guidelines. SHO Usha Rani, who herself had got married recently, stood by sporting a 'choora' on her wrist.

"We will remember the gesture throughout our life," the bridegroom said..

