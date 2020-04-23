Left Menu
Development News Edition

11 juveniles escape from Delhi correctional home

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2020 16:59 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 16:59 IST
11 juveniles escape from Delhi correctional home

Eleven juveniles escaped from a correctional home in Central Delhi after allegedly injuring its security in-charge and three police personnel, amid the ongoing lockdown to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. All of them are in the age group of 16 to 18 years and they escaped from the correctional home near Delhi Gate on Wednesday evening, police said.

While escaping, they attacked its security in-charge and in an ensuing fight, the three police personnel were injured, a senior police officer said on Thursday. They broke the lock of the main gate and escaped, he said, adding that police were informed about the incident around 7.15 pm on Wednesday. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital and later discharged after treatment, the officer said.

The parents of the absconding juveniles were contacted immediately after the incident. One of the juveniles, a resident of Kailash Nagar, who fled to his home was brought back to the correctional home by police. Efforts are on to trace the other absconding juveniles, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Americas hip-hop community takes on coronavirusThe U.S. hip-hop community is using its bullhorn to bring awareness and money to the battle against the coronavirus as data shows th...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Lombardy becomes latest Italian region to start own coronavirus testsThe northern Italian region of Lombardy, at the epicentre of Europes worst coronavirus outbreak, began an antibody te...

Bharti Infratel extends deadline for merger with Indus Towers by two more months to June 24: Statement.

Bharti Infratel extends deadline for merger with Indus Towers by two more months to June 24 Statement....

Swiss forecast worst downturn in 45 years due to coronavirus

The Swiss government forecast the countrys economy will shrink 6.7 this year, saying it expected the recession triggered by the coronavirus epidemic to be worse than feared even last month. The export-driven economy is set to grow 5.2 next ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020