Admin starts doorstep delivery of medicines in Palampur subdivision of HP's Kangra

PTI | Dharamshala | Updated: 23-04-2020 17:28 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 17:28 IST
The authorities in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district have started home delivery of medicines in the Palampur subdivision, an official said on Thursday. For the doorstep delivery of medicines amid COVID-19 lockdown, the administration has launched a helpline number, he said.

“Due to curfew, people are in their homes and to ensure they get the things they need various helpline numbers have been launched and all precautions are being taken during home delivery,” said Palampur SDM Dharmesh Ramotra. He said volunteers like social workers of Palampur Savoir Sansthan are also assisting the administration to provide medicines to the needy.

“We are receiving around 50 calls daily. The administration and volunteers are working day and night to deliver the medicines,” the sub-divisional magistrate said. Among the many beneficiaries of the home delivery service is Mast Ram Bhuria. He is a senior citizen living in Panchrukhi.

“I received my medicine at home twice. I am so impressed with this service that I have decided to donate Rs 2,100 per month to the state’s COVID-19 fund,” Bhuria said. Those residents of the district who are currently staying abroad are also calling on the helpline number to get medicines delivered to their families here, the SDM said.

In one such instance, “we even got a call from a man in the UK for delivery of medicines to his father living in Thakurdwara locality,” the officer added..

