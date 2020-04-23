Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala reports 10 new COVID-19 cases, 23k under observation

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 23-04-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 18:34 IST
Kerala reports 10 new COVID-19 cases, 23k under observation

Ten fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala on Thursday, taking the total active cases in the state to 129 with 23,000 people under observation, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. Four of the new cases were reported from the high range Idukki district, two each from Kozhikode and Kottayam and one case each from Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam, he said in his daily media briefing on the disease situation.

Kottayam, declared a green zone on Tuesday with no new cases in 14 days, has reported one case each in the past two days. Two cases reported on Thursday had foreign travel history, four had returned from neighbouring states and others were contacts of those already infected, Vijayan said.

Samples of eight people -- six from Kasaragod and one each from Malappuram and Kannur, returned negative. The total COVID-19 cases in the state was 447, Vijayan said adding 23,000 people were under observation, most of them under home quarantine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Bundesliga secures TV money for current season, no date yet for restart

The Bundesliga has secured agreements with rights holder Sky and all but one broadcaster for payments for the rest of the 20192020 season, that will help keep clubs afloat amid the COVID-19 pandemic, German Football League DFL CEO Christian...

Pastor helps keep Singapore's migrant workers fed during COVID-19 lockdown

Pastor Samuel Gift Stephen spends his days trying to ensure migrant workers in Singapore, confined to cramped dormitories due to an outbreak of coronavirus, all remain well fed. He runs one of a number of non-governmental organisations work...

Pompeo warns U.S. may never restore WHO funding

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said a fundamental reform of the World Health Organization is needed following its handling of the coronavirus pandemic and that the United States, WHOs biggest donor, may never restore funding to the...

CA chief says exploring 'all other options' to stage T20 World Cup

Cricket Australia CA chief executive Kevin Roberts on Thursday hinted at a possible change in dates for the T20 World Cup, saying we are exploring all other options to stage the event, which is originally scheduled for October-November. Lik...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020