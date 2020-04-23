Cop hangs self due to financial problems

Hyderabad, Apr 23 (PTI):A head constable allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself inMahabubabaddistrict of Telangana due to some financial problems, police said on Thursday. The policeman, aged around 50, took the extreme step on on Wednesday night while he was returning home from work, a senior police official told PTI over phone.S Some passerby noticed the policeman's body hanging from a tree and alerted the police, the official said.

In a suicide note purportedly written by the head constable, it was said he had borrowed money from some of his friends afer a chit firm, in which he had invested was not regularly paying him the money, so he had to face financial issues, the police said. A case of suicide has been registered, they said.

