50 crows, three dogs found dead in Poompuhar triggering panic

Amid the COVID-19 spread, a large number of crows and three dogs were found dead in and around Poompuhar area in Nagapattinam district on Thursday triggering panic among the local populace. On Thursday, carcasses of three dogs and that of 50 crows were spotted at many places in Poompuhar.

Sasikumar, panchayat president of Kaveripoompattinam village, lodged a complaint with the Nagapattinam district animal husbandrydepartment. Officials from the department visited the spot and collected samples from the carcasses.

They said the cause for the death would be known only after analysis. Meanwhile, Poompuhar police have also started an investigation to ascertain if the deaths were due to poisoning.

The incident has occurred at a time when concerns have been raised over whether the infection caused by the Sars-CoV2-2 virus can be transmitted between animals and humans. Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS- CoV-2) is the virus strain that causes COVID-19, a respiratory illness.

