RPF personnel tests positive for COVID-19 in Howrah

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable, who had gone to Delhi on official work, tested positive for COVID-19 a few days after coming back to his barrack in Uluberia here, a South Eastern Railway official said on Thursday. The constable was part of a 26-member RPF contingent which had returned on April 14 from the national capital with a consignment of arms and ammunition on a parcel express, the official said.

After the constable developed symptoms related to COVID-19, his swab was tested at a West Bengal government facility and following a positive report, he has been admitted to a designated private COVID hospital in Uluberia, SER spokesman Sanjay Ghosh said. All the other members of the contingent are being tested for the infection, he said.

Ghosh said that all the 26 RPF personnel has been on mandatory quarantine since their return from Delhi. Another constable from the Uluberia RPF barrack who had gone to Delhi has tested negative for the infection, he added.

The state authorities have sealed the RPF barrack and other personnel posted there have been asked to remain on home quarantine, he said..

