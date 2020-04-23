Left Menu
Development News Edition

12 of family, including 2-month-old infant test positive for COVID-19 in old Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2020 22:29 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 22:29 IST
12 of family, including 2-month-old infant test positive for COVID-19 in old Delhi

Twelve members of a family, including a two-month-old child, residing in a containment zone in old Delhi, have tested positive for COVID-19, official said on Thursday. All of them have been sent to the LNJP Hospital.

A man in the family, had returned from Uzbekistan last month and had not inform authorities. Later, he started showing COVID-19 symptoms, like coughing and breathless, following which he was tested, they said. His test came positive recently following which 11 other family members living in Churiwalan area in the Walled City, were also tested, which all came out positive, officials said.

The affected persons in the family include a two-month-old infant, they said. The containment zone has been further sealed after these cases got reported.

Thirty-one members of an extended family, including children, residing in north Delhi Jahangirpuri area, a portion of which has been declared a containment zone, had tested positive for COVID-19 recently. The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi on Thursday rose to 2,376 with 50 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Permission for fishing withdrawn in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

The Andaman and Nicobar administration on Thursday withdrew permission for fishing after gross violations of social distancing norms and other guidelines related to COVID-19 were found, officials said. Several fishermen were found to be tra...

SIDBI to provide special liquidity for on-lending to MSMEs

Small Industries Development Bank of India Sidbi on Thursday said it will provide special liquidity to banks, non-banking financial companies NBFCs and microfinance institutions for on-lending to micro, small and medium enterprises that are...

French coronavirus death toll close to 22,000 -ministry

The number of people who have died from coronavirus infection in France rose by 516 to 21,856 on Thursday, the health ministry said in a statement.The 2.4 increase was slightly slower than on Wednesday and Thursday, when the death toll incr...

Stop cheap politics, join hands with govt in fighting coronavirus: BJP tells Cong

Accusing the Congress of deliberately trying to create divisions in the society, the BJP on Thursday asked the opposition party not to practice cheap and small politics but come together with the Union government in fighting the coronavirus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020