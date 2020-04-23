Maha govt to feed more people under subsidised meal scheme

The Maharashtra government has decided to distribute additional 50,000 thalis under its Shiv Bhojan initiative to ensure the poor do not remain empty stomach during the lockdown period, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said on Thursday. With this decision, the number of thalis (plates) the government will distribute daily to the poor will go up to 1.50 lakh, an official statement said quoting Bhujbal here.

Since March 28, the government has been distributing one lakh thalis (at Rs 5 per plate) daily to the needly people at taluka-level, the statement said. The subsidised meal programme was launched in January this year.

The government has already made a provision of Rs 160 crore for the scheme, the statement said. The nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown is in force till May 3.

The distribution of new extended number of Shiv Bhojan thalis will continue till May 2, Bhujbal said. Meanwhile, during the lockdown, cases have been filed against 39 Public Distribution System (PDS) ration shopkeepers in the state for irregularities in foodgrain distribution and violation of rules, the release said.

Also, licences of 48 such shops have been cancelled, it added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.