OIC's allegations of harassment of Muslims in India regrettable: Govt sources

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's allegations of "Islamophobia" in India is regrettable and there have been deliberate attempts to damage the country's strong ties with the Arab world, government sources said on Thursday. A person impersonating Omani princess Sayyida Mona bint Fahd Al Said posted objectionable tweets aiming to harm India's traditionally close relationship with the Arab countries.

The sources said the allegations by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) that Muslims in India are facing harassment at a time the country is fighting coronavirus are factually inaccurate and totally misleading. The sources said the OIC should not try to "communalise" the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The OIC is an influential grouping consisting of 57 member states with a collective population of over 1.8 billion. Around 53 member states in the grouping are Muslim-majority countries.

There have been deliberate attempts to damage India's ties with the Arab countries, the sources said. There has been a wave of angry reactions on Twitter by leading citizens from various Arab countries following allegations that Muslims are being blamed for spreading COVID-19 in several parts of India. Meanwhile, in a statement, Sayyida Mona said: "First of all, I thank you for your concern to verify what was published through an account impersonating me, which you are sure that I have no connection with." "With full trust in all of you in strengthening awareness among all regarding such activities, which are not acceptable to the Omani society," she said.

