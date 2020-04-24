Venezuela receives material to help restart refinery from Iran -official

Venezuela has received refining materials via plane shipment from Iran to help it start the catalytic cracking unit at the 310,000 barrel-per-day Cardon refinery, which is necessary to produce gasoline, an official said on Thursday.

Erling Rojas, vice minister for refining and petrochemicals in the OPEC nation's oil ministry, announced the arrival of the material on Twitter and said, "Thanks to the support of our allies in the Islamic Republic of Iran."

