Leopard found dead in tea garden in West Bengal

PTI | Jalpaiguri | Updated: 24-04-2020 01:13 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 01:13 IST
A full-grown leopard was found dead in a tea garden in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Thursday, forest officials said. The leopards carcass was found in Tashati tea garden of the district, they said.

Some labourers spotted the carcass and initially thought that it was alive. Later, they found out that the animal was dead and then they informed the forest department. Forest officials from the Madarihat range recovered the carcass and sent it to Jaldapara for post-mortem examination.

According to a forest department officer, it appeared that the leopard was killed after it was hit by a vehicle, but that will be clear only after the post-mortem examination..

