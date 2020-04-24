Two arrested for selling cigarettes online during lockdown in Bengaluru

Bengaluru City Crime Branch has arrested two persons for selling cigarettes online, amid the lockdown. The Crime Branch has seized cigarettes worth Rs 30,000 from their possession.

A case has been booked against the two accused persons, Akhtar Mirza and Tabuddin Mohiddin who were selling the cigarettes online in the name of "Moonlight Delivery" by registering a mobile number. The two accused men had 450 different brands of cigarettes in their possession.

A nation-wide lockdown has been imposed till May 3 in order to contain the spread of COVID-19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.