Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farmer razes 1-acre cabbage crop as prices tank amid lockdown

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 24-04-2020 10:41 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 10:41 IST
Farmer razes 1-acre cabbage crop as prices tank amid lockdown

Upset over a trader offering one-sixth of the market price for his produce, a farmer in Osmanabad district has razed his entire one-acre cabbage crop. Umaji Chavan, a resident of Jagdalwadi village of Omerga tehsil, said the price offered by traders who buy these vegetables from farmers was so low that he was left with no option but to take the extreme step of razing the entire crop.

"I razed the entire cabbage field with the help of a tractor and a rotor," Chavan told PTI on Friday. Due to the ongoing lockdown - which is now over a month old in Maharashtra, where it was put in place before the national lockdown began - the demand, transport and sale of vegetables has become a big problem for farmers, he said.

"We tried to sell cabbage in the market at Omerga, which is 20 km away from my village. We were offered Rs 20 for 50 kg produce. The price I was offered is almost one-sixth of the normal selling price in the market," he said. "I have spent almost Rs one lakh to cultivate the cabbage crop on the one-acre field. I expected a reasonable return on investment but had I sold the produce at the asking rate, I would not have got even one-fifth of the amount I put in," Chavan said.

"There are big markets like Solapur and Hyderabad, where I could have got a better price. But Solapur is 100 km from my village, and Hyderabad is 200 km away. Transportation to these cities amid lockdown is difficult," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark 2' in works at Paramount, Andre Ovredal to return as director

Paramount Pictures is moving ahead with a sequel to its 2019 horror hit Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark. According to The Hollywood Reporter, filmmaker Andre Ovredal will return to direct the sequel with Dan Hageman and Kevin Hageman once...

Coronavirus tally rises to 91 on Italian cruise ship in Japan

As many as 91 crew of an Italian cruise ship docked in Japans southwestern port of Nagasaki are infected with coronavirus, officials said on Friday, as questions persist over how and when they will return to their home countries.Authorities...

Indian girl brings smile on withered faces of US nursing home residents amid COVID-19 lockdown

Girls her age play Candy Crush or like watching cartoons, but 15-year-old Hita Gupta peps up hundreds of lonely Americans, including the elderly and children, marooned in nursing homes due to the COVID-19 lockdown by sending them gift packs...

Lux, Gallo go 2-1 in MLB The Show

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux kept pace with event-leading Texas Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo as both won two of three games Thursday night in MLB The Show Players League action. Gallo 19-4 holds a 2 12-game lead on Lux 16-6 and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020