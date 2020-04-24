Left Menu
UP: 2 sisters drown while taking bath in river

PTI | Barabanki | Updated: 24-04-2020 11:00 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 11:00 IST
Two sisters drowned while taking bath in river Ghaghra in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki city, police said on Friday. Pushpa (17) and Lilawati (15) lost balance and slipped into deep water on Thursday, they said.

Their younger brother Rambabu (9), who was standing nearby, immediately informed family members. The bodies of the girls were later fished out by police with the help of locals.

