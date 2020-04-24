Left Menu
Delhi: Two cab drivers held for murder

Two cab drivers were arrested in Delhi for killing a man after they engaged in a brief scuffle over a fare.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2020 12:20 IST
Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI

Two cab drivers were arrested in Delhi for killing a man after they engaged in a brief scuffle over a fare. According to Delhi Police, the incident took place on April 22 and the victim has been identified as Bharat Bhushan.

"Police rushed to the spot i.e. Meena STD near SSB Public School B Block, Gopal Nagar, Delhi and found that injured Bharat Bhushan S/o Rajpal R/o SSB Public School, Gopal Nagar, aged 30-32 years has been shifted to RTRM hospital by his relatives," read an official statement. The victim was later declared dead by the doctors.

During the investigation, two accused were arrested, identified as Deepak (24) and Yogender (25). Two blood stained bricks were found on the spot as they hit him on his head.

"In February 2020 the deceased wanted to hire the taxi of Deepak and on fare issue, a scuffle occurred between him and deceased. Even the deceased gave him beatings. Deepak wanted to take revenge from the deceased. He disclosed this episode to his associate Yogender," the statement added. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

