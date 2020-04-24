Pak Army shells forward areas along LoC in Rajouri

Pak Army shells forward areas along LoC in RajouriPTI | Jammu | Updated: 24-04-2020 13:04 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 12:44 IST
The Pakistan Army on Friday shelled forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, drawing retaliation from the Indian Army, a defense spokesperson said
"At about 1130 hours, Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in Nowshera sector of Rajouri", he said
Cross-border shelling between the two sides was going on when last reports came in. This is the 17th consecutive day of shelling and firing by Pakistani forces along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir.
