Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala CM seeks PM's intervention to bring bodies of non-COVID NRKs from Gulf

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 24-04-2020 14:14 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 14:14 IST
Kerala CM seeks PM's intervention to bring bodies of non-COVID NRKs from Gulf

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention in bringing bodies of Keralites who died in the Gulf countries due to non-COVID-19 reasons to the state without any delay for performing last rites in their home towns. In a letter, he wanted Modi to direct Indian embassiesto issue necessary clearances without seeking individual approvals from the Ministry of Home Affairs and avoid any delay so that theremains reach Kerala early.

It had been learnt that a 'clearance certificate' from the Indian embassies concerned was required to process the application for bringinghome the bodies. The embassies are insisting on production of no-objection certificate from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, he said in the letter, a copy of which was released to the media here on Friday.

The Centre had already agreed that in case the deaths are not COVID related, such certificates are not necessary. The bodies are now being broughtin the cargo planes aspassenger flights are not being operated due to the lockdown.

Chief Minister said he had received several grievances from the NRKs in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries on the delay in bringing home the bodies of those who died there. "Theyare already under tremendous stress and anxiety due to the lockdown imposed in those countries and the consequent stoppage of international flights", Vijayan said.PTI LGK UD VS VS

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

South Korean feminist party plans school to train 'winning' candidates

South Koreas first feminist party is set to launch a political school to train aspiring female candidates, as it vowed to fight on after failing to win a seat in national elections.The Womens Party was unsuccessful in its attempts to win fo...

2 deaths, 62 more COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh

Two deaths and 62 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, officials said on Friday. Among the new cases, Anantapur has reported 4 cases, East Godavari 2, Guntur 11, Krishna 14, Kurnool 27, Nellore 1 ...

Hong Kong stocks finish week lower on persistent virus worries

Hong Kong stocks slipped on Friday to finish the week lower, tracking other Asian markets, spurred by doubts about progress in developing drugs to treat COVID-19 and new evidence of U.S. economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic. T...

EMERGING MARKETS-Set for weekly losses as doubts arise over COVID-19 drug efficacy

Developing world stocks fell on Friday as sentiment was dampened by doubts over the effectiveness of a potential coronavirus drug, with continued signs of economic damage from the outbreak pushing markets towards weekly losses.Risk appetite...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020