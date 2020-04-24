Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mini van with 16 pigs seized during lockdown security check

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 24-04-2020 14:48 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 14:48 IST
Mini van with 16 pigs seized during lockdown security check

Kochi, Apr 24 (PTI): A mini van carrying 16 pigs from Coimbatore and found plying without necessary documents needed during the lockdown was seized by police on Friday at Piravom in Ernakulam district during a security check. The driver and his aide, both from Tamil Nadu, have been arrested and charged under relevant sections of the Epidemic Diseases Ordinance 2020, which empowers the Kerala government to take special measures to deal with a pandemic.

Police said the van was seized by their personnel aat Mulakkulam Valappil Padi, the border area of Ernakulam and Kottayam districts. The duo told police that the pigs were meant to be taken to Peruva in Kottayam district and had been thoroughly examined by veterinarians in Coimbatore.

However, they did not have a certificate either from the veterinary department in Tamil Nadu or in Kerala for their onward journey after crossing the border, they said Their agent in Kerala refused to accept his role in bringing pigs from Tamil Nadu, police said. Police said they are examining whether the pigs were smuggled into the state through an unauthorised route, avoiding the Walayar checkpost.

Piravom Municipal Chairman Sabu K Jacob and Vice Chairperson Annamma Domy who visited the spot alleged that there has been a serious breach of security at the borders and demanded a thorough investigation into the incident. The health department authorities and officials from the animal husbandry department also visited the spot.

The driver and aide will be put under 28 days quarantine after their medical examinations, officials said. Piravom Municipal authorities said the pigs would be handed over to the government-owned Meat Products of India Ltd,a major Indian meat processing, packaging and distribution company based in Edayar in Ernakulam district.PTI TGB APR RAVINDRANATH APR RAVINDRANATH

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

UK royal Meghan's privacy action against tabloid has first court hearing

The first court hearing in a privacy case brought by Meghan, Britains Duchess of Sussex, against a tabloid newspaper for printing part of a letter to her father began at Londons High Court on Friday. Meghan, wife of Queen Elizabeths grandso...

Police constable in forefront of fight against coronavirus recalls how life changed after outbreak

From being taunted for her choice of profession by family and neighbours to being praised now for her work at the forefront of the fight against coronavirus, Delhi Police Constable Mausam Yadav has witnessed a sea change in life. Even in th...

Tigress dies of kidney failure in Delhi zoo, sample sent for coronavirus testing

A tigress died in Delhi Zoo on Wednesday due to kidney failure and authorities have sent her samples for coronavirus testing. The 14-year-old big cat named Kalpana died around on Wednesday evening and the carcass was cremated on Thursday fo...

Indian women's tour of England postpo )ned as ECB suspends all cricket till July 1

The Indian women teams tour of England starting June 25, has been postponed temporarily as ECB on Friday suspended all forms of professional cricket in the country until atleast July 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Indian women were suppose...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020