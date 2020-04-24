Police constable in forefront of fight against coronavirus recalls how life changed after outbreak

From being taunted for her choice of profession by family and neighbours to being praised now for her work at the forefront of the fight against coronavirus, Delhi Police Constable Mausam Yadav has witnessed a sea change in life. Even in the initial days of the outbreak, her family members would advise her to take leave from work and stay at home, she said. But the 26-year-old stood her ground. "I have worn the khaki to serve the people. What's the point of it if I back out at the time of a crisis?" Yadav joined the Delhi Police in 2014 and was posted in Mehrauli. She got married three years ago and has a one-and-a-half-year-old son, Ansh. Her husband, Praveen Yadav, works at a private from in Gurgoan.

Hailing from a village in Mahendranagar in Haryana, the Delhi Police constable said her father always had wanted her to join the police. "He was extremely happy when I was selected for the job but even then many from my village criticised me and looked down upon me for taking up this job. However, they are the same people who now call me to express their appreciation," she said. Even after marriage, Yadav said she was criticised for her profession. She went on to recall how she was often taunted and asked to quit. But things changed with the outbreak of the virus in the country.

Since the lockdown was implemented, her husband has been working from home and taking care of their son while she goes to work. Currently, she is deployed at one of the busiest pickets in the national capital, Ahimsa Sthal, police officials said. She does the evening shift, which starts at 2 pm and goes on till 8 pm. "I opted for the evening shift so that I can look after my child at least before leaving for work. I wake up early, make breakfast, prepare lunch, and put my child to sleep before leaving. "My son wakes up around 4 pm. It's my husband who takes care of him while I'm on duty. Many a times, when he cries asking for me, my husband takes him for a round within the premises and diverts his attention," Yadav said. She goes to work on a scooter and returns home in Gurgaon around 9 pm. On returning, she sanitizes herself, while her husband sanitizes the two-wheeler.

"From my masks, gloves, belt, shoes to socks, every part of my uniform is sanitised and washed after I return home. I bath and only then hold my child. That's a routine I have been strictly following since the coronavirus outbreak," Yadav said. Seeing her persistence and commitment towards her duty, now even her family and friends are proud of her. "They now take pride in saying their daughter-in-law is in police. As they now see how healthcare workers, doctors and police are working to fight the crisis. This change of perception towards the khaki has helped me perform my duties in a better manner and they now value my work," she said..