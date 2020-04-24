3 held for supplying liquor

3 held for supplying liquorPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2020 16:32 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 16:32 IST
Two Nigerian nationals have been arrested for allegedly supplying beer in Delhi, police said on Friday. A raid was conducted at a house in Mohan Garden following a tip-off that illicit liquor, along with food, was being served from a kitchen in the premises.
Police found 11 beer bottles and three quarter bottles. The two -- Michloho Kwunonso Onyeaka, 30, and Chilee Evans Inbamara, 22 -- could not produce any document regarding their stay in India, an official said. A case has been registered under relevant sections and they were arrested. A case under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code was also registered against the house owner for renting out his premises without proper verification, police said.
In other incident, a 20-year-old man in south Delhi's Neb Sarai area was arrested for allegedly supplying liquor from Haryana, officials said. Acting on a tip-off, the suspect, identified as Rohit, was arrested on Thursday. Four cartons of illicit liquor were recovered from his possession, the police added. PTI NIT HMB
