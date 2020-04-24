8-yr-old boy gives his piggy bank savings to feed poor kids in Punjab

An eight-year-old boy donated his entire piggy bank savings to provide relief to poor people affected by the ongoing lockdown

Preetinder Singh donated Rs 7,500 to the Bathinda SSP. "I gave my piggy bank to him (SSP) so that poor children get food," Preetinder said. "I want to thank this small kid for contributing his money so that poor people who do not have meals can be fed. By doing so, he gave us a message that one should use one's savings to serve people," SSP Nanak Singh said

Punjab police, which is ensuring implementation of curfew orders in the state, is providing food and other essentials to the needy.