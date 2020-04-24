Left Menu
Development News Edition

8-yr-old boy gives his piggy bank savings to feed poor kids in Punjab

PTI | Bathinda | Updated: 24-04-2020 17:28 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 17:28 IST
8-yr-old boy gives his piggy bank savings to feed poor kids in Punjab

An eight-year-old boy donated his entire piggy bank savings to provide relief to poor people affected by the ongoing lockdown

Preetinder Singh donated Rs 7,500 to the Bathinda SSP. "I gave my piggy bank to him (SSP) so that poor children get food," Preetinder said. "I want to thank this small kid for contributing his money so that poor people who do not have meals can be fed. By doing so, he gave us a message that one should use one's savings to serve people," SSP Nanak Singh said

Punjab police, which is ensuring implementation of curfew orders in the state, is providing food and other essentials to the needy.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Entertainment News Roundup: Tom Hanks sends typewriter to bullied Australian boy named Corona; Taylor Swift calls release of old songs 'shameless greed' and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Tom Hanks sends typewriter to bullied Australian boy named CoronaTom Hanks has sent a letter and a Corona brand typewriter to an Australian boy who wrote to him about being bullied...

People News Roundup: Naomi Campbell - from catwalk queen to chat show host; Whitney Houston's life to be made into feature film and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Tom Hanks sends typewriter to bullied Australian boy named CoronaTom Hanks has sent a letter and a Corona brand typewriter to an Australian boy who wrote to him about being bullied over h...

Ramzan during Covid-19: Ranchi mosques to remain closed to observe lockdown

Due to the nationwide coronavirus lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus, mosques in Ranchi will adhere to the lockdown rules during the the holy month of Ramzan. We will maintain social distancing while offering prayers at our homes...

COVID-19: Ambassador Misri interacts with Indians studying in China, assure to extend all possible facilitation

Ambassador of India to China Vikram Misri interacted with Indian students studying in China on Friday and assured them that the embassy and consulates would extend all possible facilitation, including for the attestation of certificates. Ea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020