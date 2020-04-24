Left Menu
COVID-19: Goa govt makes wearing of masks compulsory

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 24-04-2020 17:59 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 17:59 IST
COVID-19: Goa govt makes wearing of masks compulsory

The Goa government on Friday made it compulsory for all people in the state to wear masks while stepping out of their houses as a preventive measure against coronavirus. In a statement issued here, the government said that action will be taken against those who violate the order.

"Wearing masks is compulsory at public and work places, including streets, hospitals, working sites, etc, under the Goa Epidemic Diseases (Act), COVID-19 Regulations to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the State," it said. "The violators shall be liable for penalty of Rs 100 and in case of non-payment, shall be liable for action under IPC section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant)," the statement added.

Seven persons, all natives of Goa, had tested coronavirus positive in the state. However, all of them have recovered..

