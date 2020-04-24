Textbook shops closed at Chandni Chowk despite relaxation by Home Ministry
The book shops at Chandni Chowk area remained closed on Friday, even as the Union Home Ministry had granted relaxation to the shops selling textbooks amid the lockdown.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 18:32 IST
The book shops at Chandni Chowk area remained closed on Friday, even as the Union Home Ministry had granted relaxation to the shops selling textbooks amid the lockdown. All the shops, including textbook selling shops were closed in the Nai Sarak area of Chandni Chowk and the streets continued to bore a deserted look.
Earlier this week, Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had issued an order to include additional agricultural and forestry items, shops of educational books for students, shops of electric fans and movement of Indian seafarers in the consolidated revised guidelines. However, the above mentioned guidelines are not applicable in hotspots/ containment zones.
The nationwide lockdown was extended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi till May 3 as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Home Ministry
- Chandni Chowk
- Narendra Modi
- Indian
ALSO READ
Home Ministry's control room to help stranded people resolved 300 cases in a day
No spitting, please: Home Ministry
Liquor sale order withdrawn in Assam following Union Home Ministry guidelines on lockdown: Officials.
Postal dept delivers over 100 tonnes of medicines, other supplies during lockdown:Home ministry
Postal dept delivers over 100 tonnes medicines, other supplies during lockdown:Home ministry