Adityanath instructs officials to prepare list of migrant workers from UP stranded in other states

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday instructed nodal officers to prepare a list of migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh who are stranded in other states due to the lockdown so as to bring them back. "CM Yogi has instructed nodal officers to prepare list of the migrant workers from state who are stranded in other states due to lockdownso as to bring them back. Arrangements should be made to keep the migrant workers under institutional quarantine for 14-days before being sent to their homes in respective villages," read a UP government release.

Earlier today, UP government has nominated 15 senior IAS officers as nodal heads of those districts that have reported 20 or more cases of coronavirus. The officers who have bene designated as nodal officers include --- Alok Kumar (Agra), Anil Kumar (Firozabad), Deepak Kumar (Lucknow), Mukesh Meshram (Rae Bareli) , T Venkatesh (Meerut), Sudhir Garg (Ghaziabad), Narendra Bhushan (Gautam Buddha Nagar), Anita Meshram (Bulandshahr), Suresh Chandra (Kanpur), Manoj Singh (Moradabad), Ajay Chauhan (Bijnor), Sainthil Pandiyan (Amroha), P Guru Prasad (Saharanpur), Sanjay Kumar (Shamli) and Dheeraj Sahu (Basti).

These officials along with other senior police personnel will oversee the arrangements made in their respective districts to battle coronavirus. Not only that, CM Adityanath also held a meeting with 'COVID-19 management Team-11' of Uttar Pradesh to review the situation regarding COVID19 in state. The meeting was held at his residence -- 5, Kalidas Marg, Lucknow in the morning today. (ANI)