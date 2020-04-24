4 temple trusts contribute Rs 3.75 cr to Himachal Pradesh govt to fight COVID-19

4 temple trusts contribute Rs 3.75 cr to Himachal Pradesh govt to fight COVID-19PTI | Shimla | Updated: 24-04-2020 21:14 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 21:14 IST
Four temple trusts in Himachal Pradesh have contributed Rs 3.75 crores to the state government to fight COVID-19, the chief minister's office said on Friday. Naina Devi Mandir Trust has contributed Rs 2.5 crores, Baba Balak Nath Shahtalai Mandir Trust Rs one crore and Laxmi Narayan Mandir Trust as well as Maharishi Markandeya Temple Trust have contributed Rs 25 lakh, the CMO tweeted
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur expressed gratitude to the temple trusts for their generous contributions to HP SDMA COVID-19 State Disaster Response Fund for the ongoing fight against novel coronavirus.
