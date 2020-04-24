Left Menu
Development News Edition

BEST converts buses into ambulances

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-04-2020 21:56 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 21:56 IST
BEST converts buses into ambulances

As the city is grappling with the rising number of coronavirus cases, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking, the civic transport service, has converted seven of its AC mini-buses into ambulances. These `semi-ambulances' will be used to ferry suspected coronavirus patients, or those who have only mild infection, to COVID-19 Care Centres, a senior official said.

Seats were removed and air-tightpartition was put in to separate driver cabins from the rest of the vehicle in seven buses at the BEST's workshop in the last three days. "We have been asked to provide 20 more such buses- turned-into-ambulances," the BEST official said.

BEST staff was converting three buses into ambulances every day and 20 make-shift ambulances will be ready in the next week, he added. Some of the converted buses have been already pressed into service.

"We are also converting some of our buses into proper (full-fledged) ambulances and the first such ambulance is expected to get ready tomorrow," said Surendrakumar Bagde, general manager of BEST. This will reduce the pressure on dedicated COVID-19 ambulances, he said.

At present, out of 93 ambulances of 108 service in the city, 66 are available for COVID-19 patients, and these are attending average 400-500 patients daily. BEST, which caters to 35 lakh commuters in Mumbai and neighbouring cities, has a fleet of over 3,500 buses.

Since lockdown began in March, BEST buses are being used for ferrying emergency and essential services staff. It is operating special services with 1,650 buses, 650 of which are used for transportation of hospital staff, police personnel, and government staff. "Mumbai is fighting a war against coronavirus and by transporting frontline emergency and essential service staff, BEST is also playing a major role in it," Bagde said.

The undertaking has also provided six buses for transportation of dry ration to different parts of the city. BEST buses are also being used to transport food parcels, sanitary napkins and diapers and other essential items to slum-dominated areas.

"We are daily ferrying nearly 2.5 lakh food packets in 24 wards from 79 community kitchens using 70 air conditioned mini-buses," Bagde said. As of April 23, Mumbai had reportedover 4,200 coronavirus patients.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Spanish court orders Ryanair to reinstate 224 dismissed workers

Spains High Court ordered Ryanair on Friday to reinstate 224 workers collectively dismissed from four bases in the country, saying the reasons given by the airline for seeking to close the bases did not justify such a move. In its sentencin...

Lockdown: Global rights groups demand restoration of 4G services in J&K

Over 40 global rights groups, part of a campaign KeepItOn, on Friday demanded the restoration of 4G services in Jammu and Kashmir, saying the absence of high-speed internet is hampering works of doctors, journalists and others amid the COVI...

U.S. weighs taking takes in U.S. energy cos, other options -Mnuchin

The Trump administration is considering taking stakes in U.S. energy companies as one possible option as it seeks to help the nations oil and gas sector amid the coronavirus outbreak, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Friday.Pr...

Maharashtra reports 18 deaths, 394 new COVID-19 cases

Eighteen more COVID-19 deaths and 394 new coronavirus cases were reported from Maharashtra on Friday. The total count of coronavirus cases in the State has climbed to 6,817, said the states Public Health Department. With 18 more deaths, the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020