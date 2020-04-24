Left Menu
For Ramzan, JK opens bakeries, dry fruits shops

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 24-04-2020 22:36 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 22:36 IST
For Ramzan, JK opens bakeries, dry fruits shops

With the start of holy month of Ramzan,the Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday ordered reopening of bakery shops and allowed home delivery of dry fruits in the entire Union territory. These steps were taken on directions of Lieutenant Governor Girish Chander Murmu following the inclusion of these two businesses in the list of permitted business in the government of India notification.

As per an official order issued by the government of India Secretary Simrandeep Singh, J&K administration issued direction to UT’s all districts’ deputy commissioners to permit above two businesses. "In continuation of instructions and SOPs issued by the state executive committee, I am further directed to convey to you that following items may also be permitted to function, subject to the condition of maintaining social distancing and after obtaining passes from deputy commissioners", he said in a directive to DC on Friday.

The permitted items are bakery shops (without being used as cafeteria or restaurant) and only home delivery of dry fruits (without opening shops), he said. These steps have been done in view of start of holy month of Ramzan from tomorrow, officials said. Some section dry fruits merchants pointed out that Jammu and Kashmir consumes lot of dry fruits during this month and organised whole sale is there only in city of Jammu and Srinagar capital cities. "Majority of community stays in villages. Delivery of dry fruits without opening shops is impossible in such villages," a shop keeper said. Keep in mind these realities, and after public interaction, Lieutenant government of Jammu Kashmir issued written directives to open dry fruit shops and sale while observing social distancing, officials said.

MHA guidelines also give freedom to define food items, they said..

