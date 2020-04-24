Ranganayaka Sagar project inaugurated

Telangana ministers K T Rama Rao and T Harish Rao on Friday inaugurated the Ranganayaka Sagar project inSiddipet district, which is part of the flagship Kaleswaram irrigation project on Godavari river. They switched on a motor to release the water at the Ranganayaka Sagar project, according to official sources.

The Ranganayaka Sagar project would provide irrigation facility to more than 1.10 lakh acres in Siddipet region, the sources said. The Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP), touted as the world's largest multi-stage multi-purpose scheme, was inaugurated in 2019.

The project, considered a boon to the state, will provide irrigation facility for two crops in a year to 45 lakh acres, the state government had said at the time of inauguration. It had also said the flagship project would supply 40 TMC of water to the ambitious Mission Bhagiratha drinking water supply project.