Malegaon accounts for 118 of 134 COVID-19 cases in Nashik

Malegaon accounts for 118 of 134 COVID-19 cases in NashikPTI | Nashik | Updated: 24-04-2020 22:49 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 22:49 IST
The number of COVID-19 cases inNashik in Maharashtra touched 134 on Friday after four morepeople tested positive for novel coronavirus, including twofrom Malegaon which accounts for a vast majority of patientsin the district, an official said
Malegaon currently has 118 COVID-19 patients, whilethe number stands at 11 in Nashik city, and five from othertalukas here, he said
Eleven people have so far died of the infection in thedistrict, he added.
