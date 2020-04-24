Malegaon accounts for 118 of 134 COVID-19 cases in Nashik

The number of COVID-19 cases inNashik in Maharashtra touched 134 on Friday after four morepeople tested positive for novel coronavirus, including twofrom Malegaon which accounts for a vast majority of patientsin the district, an official said

Malegaon currently has 118 COVID-19 patients, whilethe number stands at 11 in Nashik city, and five from othertalukas here, he said

Eleven people have so far died of the infection in thedistrict, he added.