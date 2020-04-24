Left Menu
Assam deploys 18 buses to bring back students stuck in Kota

The Assam government have deployed 18 buses to bring back 320 students from the state who are stuck in Kota, Rajasthan amid the national lockdown.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 24-04-2020 23:06 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 23:06 IST
320 students set to arrive on Saturday/Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

"320 students are being brought back to Assam in 18 AC sleeper buses; likely to reach Guwahati on Saturday night or Sunday morning," said an official at the Assam State Transport Corporation.

As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Assam has a total of 36 positive COVID-19 cases of which, 19 patient have recovered and one patient has died due to the disease. (ANI)

